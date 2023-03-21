Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Charter Commission Recommends Code of Conduct

Mary BalstadMar. 21 2023

The Bemidji Charter Commission came to a number of formal recommendations during their Thursday meeting last week.

One item the charter commission came to a unanimous decision on was to recommend the Bemidji City Council establish a code of conduct and ethics. Along with the recommendation came a six-month deadline to implement it. The city has different options of what to do, including drafting a code, adopting one the charter commission makes, or to simply do nothing.

While some commissioners found a code of conduct to be redundant as the councilors are already elected to office, others said it enables councilors to “do better.”

Along with this recommendation, the charter commission unanimously voted to support ranked choice voting. The charter commission plans to convene again in June for their annual meeting.

By — Mary Balstad

