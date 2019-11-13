Bemidji Chapter of Well Armed Women Discusses Proper Use of Firearms at Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The idea of firearms can be both intimidating and scary for women. This is why certain techniques, trained sessions and group meetings can all be beneficial for women to understand the ins and outs on the use of firearms.

The Bemidji chapter of Well Armed Women hosted a meeting Tuesday night that taught the community the importance of how to properly utilize a pistol through a grip and stance session. Each meeting discusses different topics such as active-shooter training, sporting events, hunting and more.

“To bring us together, a lot of us come from places where our dads taught us how to hunt our brothers taught us how to shoot, women learn a little differently, and it’s not always so much fun to learn from your dad, brother or your spouse, and so this is somewhere where we can come together and learn at our own levels at our own pace and do it the way a women’s brain needs to do it,” said Tara Hokuf, Well Armed Women Bemidji Chapter Leader.

The women meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Bemidji Area Shooters Association Clubhouse. Membership is required.

