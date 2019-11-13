Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Chapter of Well Armed Women Discusses Proper Use of Firearms at Meeting

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 13 2019

The idea of firearms can be both intimidating and scary for women. This is why certain techniques, trained sessions and group meetings can all be beneficial for women to understand the ins and outs on the use of firearms.

The Bemidji chapter of Well Armed Women hosted a meeting Tuesday night that taught the community the importance of how to properly utilize a pistol through a grip and stance session. Each meeting discusses different topics such as active-shooter training, sporting events, hunting and more.

“To bring us together, a lot of us come from places where our dads taught us how to hunt our brothers taught us how to shoot, women learn a little differently, and it’s not always so much fun to learn from your dad, brother or your spouse, and so this is somewhere where we can come together and learn at our own levels at our own pace and do it the way a women’s brain needs to do it,” said Tara Hokuf, Well Armed Women Bemidji Chapter Leader.

The women meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Bemidji Area Shooters Association Clubhouse. Membership is required.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: 2019 Deer Opener

Lincoln Elementary in Bemidji Hosts Annual Veterans Day Program to Celebrate Military Veterans

Lakeland Currents: Housing and Homelessness in the Bemidji Area

Paul Bunyan Christmas Tree in Bemidji Put Up For Holidays

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: 2019 Deer Opener

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Veterans Appreciation Dinner Hosted By The Center in Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 12 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff Investigating Death Of Infant

Posted on Nov. 12 2019

49 Cases of Hepatitis A Outbreak Identified in Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 12 2019

Cold Temperatures Set New Lowest-High Records In Northern Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 12 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.