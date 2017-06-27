DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Jun. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

About a month after deciding to keep Bemidji’s municipal liquor stores closed on Sundays, city leaders have decided to change course.

City Administrator Nate Mathews tells Lakeland News that the city’s liquor stores will open for business beginning on July 2nd.  Minnesota law allows for liquor stores to open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on July 2nd.

“We made the decision to open both of our stores today,” Mathews said.  “The other stores close to Bemidji are doing it, so we will be opening.”

Mathews says they are still working out the schedule but both municipal stores will be open either from 11 a.m to 5 p.m or from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The revenues of opening are speculative and we will have to assess that now,” Mathews said.

Most liquor stores in the three biggest cities in the Lakeland viewing area are opening on Sundays.   An LPTV poll of liquor stores within a 10 mile radius of the hub cities Bemidji, Brainerd and Grand Rapids found 20 of 22 stores surveyed plan to open.   One will not open and one is undecided.

Managers from several stores which are opening told Lakeland News they were cautiously optimistic that Sunday sales could prove beneficial for their businesses but said they will be watching their sales numbers closely.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Men Charged With Burglary

Mississippi Music Entertains Downtown Bemidji

Bemidji High School Marching Band Prepares For Chicago

Special Olympics Torch Run Passes Through Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Legal Request Renewed Over Prince’s Music

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Universal Music Group have renewed their request that a Minnesota judge cancel the company’s music rights
Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Legal Request Renewed Over Prince's Music

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Crosby Mayor Allowed Entrance To Council Meeting After Dispute

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Minnesota Viking Sentenced To One Day In Jail For Failed Alcohol Tests

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Rice Woman Injured In Little Falls T-Bone Crash

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Motley Police Chase Leads To One Arrest

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.