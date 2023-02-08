Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Chamber’s Business After Hours Program Encourages Networking

Justin OthoudtFeb. 8 2023

Networking is a critical aspect of business life, and it’s important for local businesses to have the opportunity to meet and mingle with one another. That’s where the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours comes into play.

“We host it on the second Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m., and all of our Bemidji Area Chamber members are invited as well as other local business community members that really wanna come and join us, do some networking, make some new connections, and learn more about our business community,” explained Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Abby Randall.

Every month, After Hours is held in a different Bemidji business, so that businesses within the community are given an opportunity to be showcased. This time around, The Party Store played host to the festivities.

“We really want to see the heart and soul of each unique business,” said Randall. “We bring folks together and its so fabulous to see the conversation going.”

Networking wasn’t the only element the night had in store, as a brief program came at the halfway point of the evening, speaking about topics the Bemidji Chamber was working on, as well as offering The Party Store a chance to give themselves a proper introduction.

Programs such as Business After Hours provide entrepreneurs in the community a chance to socialize and better understand their peers in a fun-filled atmosphere, ultimately leading the way for these businesses.

“I truly feel that these events that we put on with the Bemidji Area Chamber is the catalyst for big change, big movement, and it all starts with membership and the love for our community,” said Randall.

Business After Hours will be held again next month on Tuesday, March 14th at Karvakko Engineering.

