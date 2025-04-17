Bemidji Chamber Orchestra Brings Singers, Strings Together for 1st Time

On Wednesday, the audience took their seats, the lights went down, and the Bemidji Chamber Orchestra began their spring concert. Despite the full house, the musicians each had their own way to drown out the watching eyes and focus on the performance.

“What I do is I just get in the moment with the music and I know, ‘Hey, I’m going to put my best work out there and I hope they enjoy what I’ve been working on,'” said Bemidji State singer Helen Bartlett, who performed at the concert.

“Try to just almost ignore them and just be present in the music,” said Bemidji Chamber Orchestra violinist Julia Anderson. “And then they [the audience] just get to happen to listen.”

The concert, titled “Art Song Night at the Orchestra,” featured music from Germany, France, America, and England. And although the orchestra has had plenty of spring concerts in the past, this one was the first of its kind, as it combined singers with strings.

“It’s been a really, really fun experience,” said Bartlett. “This is the first time that I know I and a lot of other singers here have worked with an orchestra before, so it’s been a really great experience to try something new.”

“It’s been really challenging and really good,” added Anderson. “It makes us listen to each other because we have to be so quiet and make sure we don’t overpower [the vocalists].”

Along with bringing together singers and string instruments, the show even brought family together.

“Well, my mom is in the orchestra, so it’s been really fun to perform with her,” said Bartlett. “Usually she’s watching me or I’m watching her, so it’s been really fun to collaborate.”

To others, performing may not bring them closer to family, but it means just as much.

“Creating music with other musicians and creating experiences for the audience, it speaks to my heart,” explained Anderson. “It’s how I have always connected with with music. I actually also teach a lot, and I enjoy teaching it to students as well.”

Over 100 friends and family members gathered to see the performance that featured the likes of Bemidji State University students, community members, and Headwaters Music and Arts instructors. The Bemidji Chamber Orchestra was founded in 2019 and serves as a credit-based music course for BSU students.