Bemidji Chamber of Commerce to Host 117th Annual Gala on December 5th

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating their 117th year with their annual gala next week.

Every year, the Chamber gathers to recognize their members and celebrate the year. Members and non-members are all invited to spend the evening getting ready for the next chamber year, networking, and enjoying the awards ceremony.

“We’ll do some silent auction items and a wine wall and some fun things like that,” said Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President Scott Turn. “We’ll have some live music to start out with. So yeah, it’s a great evening.”

The money from the tickets will be going to the chamber’s events next year. Along with the social and auction, this gala will have a speaker with a Minnesota connection.

“We are going to have as our guest speaker Chad Greenway, a retired linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings,” said Turn. “He’ll be talking about his experiences and leadership and just some history about the Vikings and his experiences as team captain. We love sports up here and he’s kind of an icon in Minnesota, so it just felt it’d be a good fit to have him come up here and speak about leadership and some other things that he’s done in his past.”

The gala will take place at the Sanford Center next Thursday, December 5th. Doors open for social hour at 5:30 p.m., and the auction and other events will begin at 6:30. Tickets for both members and non-members are available on the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce website.