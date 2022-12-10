Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala

Dec. 10 2022

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building.

Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.

“My ships are friendships, relationships, partnerships, and sponsorships,” said Schlichte. “I think it’s a critical part of doing business with anyone.”

A few important steps include having trust and respect between co-workers and maintaining those strong workplace relationships.

Along with the keynote presentation on “ship” building, two awards were presented to individuals who encompassed this theme. Barb Treat won Ambassador of the Year Award while Anna Chandler won Young Professional of the Year.

During the Gala, the chamber also announced the sale of $45,000 in “Chamber Bucks,” a program that gives 100% of the proceeds back to the Bemidji economy.

