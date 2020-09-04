Bemidji Chamber Annual Gala Will Be Held Virtually

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area Annual Gala Celebration will be held virtually this year. It is planned for Thursday, September 24th from 12 pm to 1 pm. It was decided to be a virtual event due to COVID-19, according to an announcement released Wednesday.

The Gala Celebration will include the Chamber introducing its new Board of Directors. They will also use this event to recognize members who made an impact on the Bemidji business community throughout the year.

The event will also feature the: Charlie Naylor Award, Awards of Excellence, Ambassador of the Year, Board of Director Changes, and Passing the Gavel.

Registration is open until September 18th and is free. To register for the event visit the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce website

