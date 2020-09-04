Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Chamber Annual Gala Will Be Held Virtually

Betsy Melin — Sep. 4 2020
     The Bemidji Area Annual Gala Celebration will be held virtually this year. It is planned for Thursday, September 24th from 12 pm to 1 pm. It was decided to be a virtual event due to COVID-19, according to an announcement released Wednesday.
    The Gala Celebration will include the Chamber introducing its new Board of Directors. They will also use this event to recognize members who made an impact on the Bemidji business community throughout the year.
    The event will also feature the: Charlie Naylor Award, Awards of Excellence, Ambassador of the Year, Board of Director Changes, and Passing the Gavel.
    Registration is open until September 18th and is free.  To register for the event visit the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Chamber Interviews Bemidji Mayoral Candidates Ahead of Primary

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Distributes Mask Kits to Area Businesses

Mask Distribution Event For Beltrami County Businesses Planned for Friday

15th Annual Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Canceled

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.