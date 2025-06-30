Jul 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Centaurs Split Doubleheader with Perham in Legion Baseball

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Security State Bank Ad

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Business

Wild Now Play at Grand Casino Arena After New Naming Rights Deal Succeeds Xcel Energy Center

Sports

47th Annual Headwaters PRCA ProRodeo Returning to Park Rapids

News

Pioneers 2015 State Football Champs to Be Inducted into Pierz HS Hall of Fame

News

Bemidji Trap Shoot Team Prepares For 2025 USAHSCTL National Championships