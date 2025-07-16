Jul 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Centaurs Split Doubleheader with Moorhead in Legion Baseball

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Lakeview Liquor Summer

Happy Dancing Turtle - Open Garden

Related News

Sports

BSU Men’s Golf Coach Miller Resigns After 16 Years, Accepts Head Job at NDSU

Sports

Completed Renovations to Cragun’s Legacy Courses Unveiled

Sports

Grand Rapids’ Casey, Brainerd’s Stengrim Sign with Medicine Hat

Sports

2025-26 Bemidji State Hockey Tickets Set to Go on Sale