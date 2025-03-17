Bemidji Celebrates with Annual ‘World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade’

Monday is St. Patrick’s Day, and the city of Bemidji once again celebrated holiday in a big way – or a small way, depending on who you ask.

Downtown Bemidji hosts what is claimed to be the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which takes 78 steps (or about 90 seconds) to complete from Brigid’s Pub to Keg N’ Cork. Other festivities include music and dancing.

Bemidji isn’t the only town that claims to have the shortest parade. For the last 13 years, Hot Springs, Arkansas has hosted a 98-foot St. Patrick’s Day parade route and has even copyrighted the title of “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”