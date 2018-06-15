Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Celebrates Flag Day

Josh Peterson
Jun. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

“Whose broad stripes and bright stars…”

Those words echo over and over just about anywhere you go. But when the calendar lands on June 14th, local Elks Lodges take the time to help communities remember what Flag Day is really all about – including in Bemidji, where a ceremony was held today.

For the Elks organization, it is their responsibility to uphold the tradition of Flag Day and share the history of the American flag in communities across the nation.

The Elks were not the only ones to display tradition, as the Ralph Gracie American Legion Post 14 also plays a key role in the ceremony by demonstrating the proper disposal of an American flag. They say that Flag Day is a great day to catch up on your yearly flag maintenance.

While the day is meant to celebrate the birthday of the American flag, it is also a day to educate, which is why these two groups gather every June 14th.

It comes with great pride, while instilling the history of a nation’s symbol in both the minds of young and old. These two groups will continue together for many Flag Days to come.

If you have a flag that is ready to be retired, you can take it to any American Legion or any veterans services office to have it properly disposed.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji’s Best MN Town Party Set For June 27th

Community Spotlight: Honoring Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

Vene, Albrecht Vying For Bemidji Mayor

Former Beltrami County Commissioner Files For Bemidji Mayor

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Enbridge In Bemidji Breaks Ground On Solar Project

Enbridge in Bemidji has officially broken ground on a new solar panel energy test project. The solar installation is expected to produce exactly
Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Enbridge In Bemidji Breaks Ground On Solar Project

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Fishing Tips: Imitation Baits

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Supreme Court Lifts Clothing Restriction at the Polls

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Couple Arrested, Charged For Meth Sales

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.