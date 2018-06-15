Bemidji Celebrates Flag Day

“Whose broad stripes and bright stars…”

Those words echo over and over just about anywhere you go. But when the calendar lands on June 14th, local Elks Lodges take the time to help communities remember what Flag Day is really all about – including in Bemidji, where a ceremony was held today.

For the Elks organization, it is their responsibility to uphold the tradition of Flag Day and share the history of the American flag in communities across the nation.

The Elks were not the only ones to display tradition, as the Ralph Gracie American Legion Post 14 also plays a key role in the ceremony by demonstrating the proper disposal of an American flag. They say that Flag Day is a great day to catch up on your yearly flag maintenance.

While the day is meant to celebrate the birthday of the American flag, it is also a day to educate, which is why these two groups gather every June 14th.

It comes with great pride, while instilling the history of a nation’s symbol in both the minds of young and old. These two groups will continue together for many Flag Days to come.

If you have a flag that is ready to be retired, you can take it to any American Legion or any veterans services office to have it properly disposed.