Bemidji Celebrates Best Town Title

In a town where things tend to be larger than life, a city that was bestowed a great honor celebrated its new title of the best town in Minnesota. Thousands flooded Paul Bunyan Park to experience the lake and the life, and to learn just why Bemidji was presented this title.

Bemidji was chosen as best town for many reasons, but one that stood out was the way the town faces challenges head on and works together. Throwing a party that showcases why Bemidji is the best was a challenge that the community was ready to tackle.

From food vendors and home goods to natural resources, the best town party featured everything that makes Bemidji number one. Visit Bemidji submitted the application for the honor in 2017 and has come full circle by throwing the party that was a community effort.

Now that Bemidji has the title, the key is to live up to the name, which is a challenge the city is ready to take on.

And with Bemidji being Minnesota Monthly’s inaugural Best Town, the bar has now been set high for whichever town follows in Bemidji’s footsteps.

As part of the festivities, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht read a proclamation from Governor Mark Dayton proclaiming Bemidji as the Best Town in Minnesota.