Bemidji Celebrates 25 Years of Light with Annual “Night We Light” Ceremony

As the First City of Lights Foundation celebrates 25 years of light, which marks the silver anniversary of the Night We Light celebration in Bemidji, why not celebrate by having over a half million lights? Features such as the new nature trail with illuminated pathways downtown, the illuminated floats at the parade, and the traditional tree lighting brought much excitement to many faces.

And with the streets filled with holiday cheer, and the kids eager to snag some parade candy, the anticipation was higher for what was about to happen next.

Though parades are the one thing people patiently wait for, people were also getting excited for the lighting of Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree. When the countdown reached zero, Bemidji was then lit with over a half of a million Christmas lights.

The tree will remain lit at Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji for people to enjoy until sometime in February.

