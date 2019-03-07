Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest

Malaak Khattab
Mar. 7 2019
Leave a Comment

A little after midnight Thursday at 12:10 a.m. a Bemidji police officer saw a vehicle that matched a description of a suspects vehicle from an indecent exposure case from late February. According to the news release, the officer also noticed the car had expired registration. To further investigate both issues a traffic stop was initiated in the alley east of Beltrami Ave. in the 900 block.

The officer said he detected an odor of marijuana on the male driver, 37 year old Augustus Light of Naytahwaush. According to the news release, the officer asked Light to step out of the vehicle, but he refused and drove away, eventually traveling northbound on Bemidji Avenue.

A Beltrami County deputy deployed Stop Stix, which deflated both passenger side tires on the the suspects vehicle at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue and Gidden Road. According to the news release Light continued northbound on Bemidji Avenue to Sumac Road where he was stopped.

According to the Bemidji police department, Light was arrested without further incident and was transported to the Beltrami County jail and is awaiting formal charges by the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

Malaak Khattab
Contact the Author Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Lake Woman Charged After Being Found With 3 lbs. Of Meth

National Guard Recruiter Accused Of Having Sexual Contact With 17-Year-Old

Intruder Attacks Brainerd High School Staff Member Before The School Day Starts

Four Arrested After Attempting To Shut Down Enbridge Pipeline

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Fundraiser

The Bemidji Community Food shelf and Go and Whoa Harness Club have teamed up for another year to offer horse-drawn sleigh rides at the Beltrami
Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Fundraiser

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Greenway Boys Hockey Advances In Class A With 6-4 Win Over Delano

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Pequot Lakes Girls Basketball Falls To Proctor In Section 7AA Semis

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Aitkin Girls Basketball Ends Season With Loss To Duluth Marshall

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

State Money On Its Way For Little Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant Renovations

Posted on Mar. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate