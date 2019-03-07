Bemidji Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest

A little after midnight Thursday at 12:10 a.m., a Bemidji police officer saw a vehicle that matched a description of a suspect’s vehicle from an indecent exposure case from late February. According to the news release, the officer also noticed the car had expired registration. To further investigate both issues, a traffic stop was initiated in the alley east of Beltrami Ave. in the 900 block.

The officer said he detected an odor of marijuana on the male driver, 37-year-old Augustus Light of Naytahwaush. According to the news release, the officer asked Light to step out of the vehicle, but he refused and drove away, eventually traveling northbound on Bemidji Avenue.

A Beltrami County deputy deployed Stop Stix, which deflated both passenger side tires on the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue and Glidden Road. According to the news release, Light continued northbound on Bemidji Avenue to Sumac Road where he was stopped.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, Light was arrested without further incident and was transported to the Beltrami County Jail, where he is awaiting formal charges by the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.