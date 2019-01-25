Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Candlelight Snowshoe Hike Rescheduled For Friday, February 15th

Anthony Scott
Jan. 25 2019
Due to expected extreme cold temperatures for February 9th, the snowshoe hike at Lake Bemidji State Park has been rescheduled to Friday, February 15th. Hikers can experience the 1.5-mile journey under the stars walking along the candlelit trail from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

The trail starts at the visitor center and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages. Snowshoes can be rented or checked out at the park on a first-come, first-served basis. After the hike, hot cocoa and apple cider will be available at a bonfire.

Call 218-308-2300 in advance to confirm the availability of equipment.

