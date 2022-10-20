Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Businesses Owners Hear About 2021 Growth, Decline at Annual Chamber Meeting

Mary BalstadOct. 19 2022

Local business owners and leaders gathered at the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Chamber members reflected on the past year’s economic and business development for the Greater Bemidji area along with what could come next for the future of Bemidji’s businesses.

From the new businesses just opening their doors to established sites across the area, Chamber of Commerce members gathered to share what worked for them the past year and what could be improved in this post-pandemic reality. Through this gathering, the communitywas able to reflect on the growth of the collective and the individuals who make it.

Despite the economic bounce back from the pandemic, Minnesota is still seeing challenges in maintaining a workforce when faced with global challenges such as inflation and trade wars.

Along with the presentation from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, a social hour was held after the initial meeting, emphasizing the importance of growing one’s business through opportunities like networking.

Through these efforts of conducting an annual meeting, larger entities like the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce can attend and provide important information about what businesses can do next for 2023.

More information about the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce can be found at their website.

By — Mary Balstad

