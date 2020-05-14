Bemidji Businesses Hosting Virtual Prom For High School Students
Netzer’s Floral, along with other businesses in the Bemidji area, are hosting a Zoom virtual prom this Friday for high school seniors.
The virtual prom is a ticketed event that includes a take-out dinner form Minnesota Nice Café, door prizes, and more. The virtual prom will include a DJ, and seniors will have the opportunity to dress up in their original prom outfits.
Tickets can be purchased on the Netzer’s Bemidji Floral Facebook page.
