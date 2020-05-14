Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Businesses Hosting Virtual Prom For High School Students

Destiny Wiggins — May. 13 2020

Netzer’s Floral, along with other businesses in the Bemidji area, are hosting a Zoom virtual prom this Friday for high school seniors.

The virtual prom is a ticketed event that includes a take-out dinner form Minnesota Nice Café, door prizes, and more. The virtual prom will include a DJ, and seniors will have the opportunity to dress up in their original prom outfits.

Tickets can be purchased on the Netzer’s Bemidji Floral Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

