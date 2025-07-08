Jul 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Bucks Amateur Baseball Defeats Blue Ox 6-3

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

megafresh sale

safari north

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Titans Legion Softball Splits Doubleheader with Red Lake Falls

Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Soccer to Celebrate Program’s 30th Season

Sports

Bemidji Speedway Results for 7-6-25

Sports

Bemidji Speedway Hosts 5th Annual Michael Fullerton 500 Race