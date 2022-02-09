Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Brewing, United Way to Host Annual “Spread the Love” Event

Emma HudziakFeb. 8 2022

Bemidji Brewing and the United Way of Bemidji Area will be returning to the taproom this coming Friday and Saturday for their annual “Spread the Love” event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For eight years now, the brewery and the United Way have been working together to help raise money for the Bemidji community. Bemidji Brewing will be donating $1 from each beer and any other beverage that is sold all day both Friday and Saturday to the United Way.

Bemidji Brewing Co-founder and Co-owner Tina Kaney says that they try to make this event extra special every year, especially with it being so close to Valentine’s Day. With this also being Bemidji Brewing’s 10th anniversary, they’re celebrating by bringing back some spring IPAs.

With the help from the brewery, the collected donations will help support local agencies doing important work for healthcare, education, and overall basic needs in the community.

This event will take place this Friday, Feb. 11 and go through Saturday, Feb. 12 during normal brewery business hours.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

