Bemidji Brewing to Host Bemidji ‘Block Party’ on June 25th

Bemidji Brewing in downtown Bemidji will be hosting a Bemidji ‘Block Party’ this coming Saturday, June 25th from 2pm-9pm.

There will be live music, food, and of course beer. Live music will be featured by Music Artists Sarah Streitz, New Salty Dog, Corey Medina and Brothers, and Bad Bad Hats

This years event is presented by Bemidji Brewing, 91.7 KAXE/KBXE 90.5, and Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment.

Bemidji Brewing is located at 211 America Ave NW, Bemidji. More block party information can be found at www.bemidjibeer.com

