Bemidji Brewing Hosting Community Growler Giveback Program

Betsy Melin — Feb. 5 2021

There will be no community pint night at Bemidji Brewing this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the brewery will be hosting a months-long event in order to give back.

This year, Bemidji Brewing will be hosting a Community Growler Giveback event starting this month and continuing through April every Wednesday through Saturday. Every purchase of a growler in those months means a donation.

There are 13 different groups in the Bemidji community that the money raised will go to. Each week will feature a different organization.

By — Betsy Melin

