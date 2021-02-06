Bemidji Brewing Hosting Community Growler Giveback Program
There will be no community pint night at Bemidji Brewing this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the brewery will be hosting a months-long event in order to give back.
This year, Bemidji Brewing will be hosting a Community Growler Giveback event starting this month and continuing through April every Wednesday through Saturday. Every purchase of a growler in those months means a donation.
There are 13 different groups in the Bemidji community that the money raised will go to. Each week will feature a different organization.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.