Bemidji Brewing Hosting Community Growler Giveback Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There will be no community pint night at Bemidji Brewing this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the brewery will be hosting a months-long event in order to give back.

This year, Bemidji Brewing will be hosting a Community Growler Giveback event starting this month and continuing through April every Wednesday through Saturday. Every purchase of a growler in those months means a donation.

There are 13 different groups in the Bemidji community that the money raised will go to. Each week will feature a different organization.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today