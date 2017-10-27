Bemidji Brewing Celebrating Five Years In The Community
Bemidji Brewing has been a staple in the community for the past five years, and they have a few things on tap for the big anniversary. Our newest reporter Shirelle Moore shows us what to expect.
You can see a list of events and beer releases for Bemidji Brewing’s 5th Anniversary on their Facebook page.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More
A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More
What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More
I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More