Bemidji Brewing Acquired by Fulton Brewing, Will Join MN Beverage Collective

On Tuesday, Bemidji Brewing announced that they will be acquired by Fulton Brewing at the end of October.

The carve-out acquisition comes as a part of a larger collective by Fulton Brewing called True North Beverage, which gathers craft beverage brands and shares resources for growth across Minnesota. The taproom at Bemidji Brewing will remain the same, and brewing for those select beers will remain in Bemidji.

Representatives from the company said that the new partnership has to do with outgrowing their current brewing location and wanting to further expanding their reach.

“True North Beverage is going to hold the Bemidji Brewing wholesale division, and so they’ll own that,” explained Bemidji Brewing Co. Co-Founder and President Justin “Bud” Kaney. “They’ll produce that, they’ll bring it to market. Bemidji Brewing here in Bemidji is going to be the taproom and that’s going to be the production there. The brands are going to be shared across those two companies.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a collaborative effort to basically develop new brands, develop new products to to expand on what that could mean for the greater portfolio that that we produce. And it’s just going to be more heads coming together to create excellent products. When we just think about how the community support us in the past, we hope they continue to support us into the future because we’re still here. We’re excited about this partnership and and we hope folks see the value in that, too.”

We also had the chance to speak with a representative from Fulton Brewing regarding the acquisition and will have the full story later this week on Lakeland News.