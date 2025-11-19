Bemidji, Brainerd, Other Area Athletes Commit To Play at Next Level During Early Signing Period

The early signing period for high school student-athletes officially closed on Wednesday, and several of our area athletes are making their way to play at the collegiate level next season.

Bemidji High School had nine Lumberjacks committed to continue their athletic careers at nine separate universities in seven different sports, which span across Divisions I, II, & III. That list includes wrestler Nick Strand, who will compete for D1 Northern Illinois.

“I’m a third-generation wrestler, and my dad and my grandpa were both quite good. So, neither of them went D1, but now I’m able to, so I’d like to set the bar higher and higher,” said Strand about getting to wrestle in college. “The coaches were awesome, especially from the start when I hadn’t even been there. But after I’d gone there and met everybody, it just felt like somewhere where I could spend four years of my life and go wrestle every day.”

Also on that list is Austin Riewer, who chose to stay close to home and play basketball at Bemidji State.

“Being able to play in front of my family, in my hometown—just really awesome that I’ll be able to play for the community I’ve grown up in,” said Riewer. “The recruiting process is really tough, but just to have it off my shoulders and just be able to play the game means a lot.”

Brainerd had three early signers this fall as well, including Northern Iowa commit Avery Duerr, who will swim for the Panthers next season. Duerr’s a five-year letter winner that represented the Warriors four times at the Class AA state meet, and she’ll continue a swimming career that includes earning several honors and holding numerous school records.

“It feels really great to not stress, because now everyone in my grade is starting to kind of look at colleges and stuff, and I’m already done and I kind of know where I’m going,” Duerr said. “So I feel like there’s a huge pressure off me already.”

She continued, “Obviously, I have swimming experience. But there’s a whole other level that I haven’t gotten to yet, a whole other level [of] training, and I’m still excited to see where I can get with that.”

Other D1 early signers include Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oerhlein. She confirmed her commitment from a year ago to play basketball at Minnesota. Also joining the Golden Gophers is Warroad girls’ hockey goaltender Payton Rolli, and Audrey Brownell from Staples-Motley will run cross country at Tulsa University in Oklahoma.

List of 2025 Fall Early Signing Period Area Athletes:

Bemidji

Nick Strand, Wrestling – Northern Illinois

Austin Riewer, Basketball – Bemidji State

Gunner Ganske, Baseball – Sioux Falls

Liv Thompson, Soccer – MSU Moorhead

Olivia Birt, Softball – NDSCS

Cash Knutson, Football – UW-Eau Claire

Megan Berg, Hockey – St. Scholastica

Anysia Pink, Basketball – Bethel

Gabe Morin, Wrestling – Augsburg

Brainerd

Avery Duerr, Swimming & Diving – Northern Iowa

Lily DeRosier, Soccer – Sioux Falls

Natalie Smith, Track & Field – Minnesota State

Crosby-Ironton

Tori Oehrlein, Basketball – Minnesota

Fosston

Lexi Mahlen, Basketball – UM-Crookston

Staples-Motley

Audrey Brownell, Cross Country – Tulsa

Colbe Tappe, Baseball – St. Cloud State

Noah Larson, Track & Field – Northern State

Roseau

Jasmine Hovda, Hockey – St. Cloud State

Warroad