Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Nabs Section 8AAA Quarterfinal Win Over Sartell

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In boys’ wrestling, the Section 8AAA tournament started tonight, where 2-seed Bemidji was hosting 7-seed Sartell in the quarterfinals.

Bemidji would run away with this one and defeat Sartell 65-4. The Lumberjacks advance to the semifinals, which will be held Friday at Willmar.

There, they’ll face Brainerd, who won their match tonight against Monticello 57-9. The winner of the semifinals will play in the championship match right afterwards and face the winner of Willmar and Moorhead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today