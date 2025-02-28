Feb 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Falls to Albert Lea at State, Takes 5th Place Overall
Bemidji boys’ wrestling was back at the state tourney on Thursday for the first time since 2020. They were up against Albert Lea in the Class AAA quarterfinal 4-5 match-up.
At 139 lb., senior captain Gavin Osborn won by decision 15-8. Nick Strand at 145 was able to get the pin in just 41 seconds, and at 172 was senior captain Alec Newby, who came out on top of a tight one by a 9-4 decision.
Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough as Bemidji fell to Albert Lea 33-26. The Lumberjacks would, however, win both the consolation semifinal and final, taking fifth place overall.
