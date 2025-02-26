Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Embraces Underdog Role Ahead of State Tournament

After a four-year hiatus, Bemidji boys’ wrestling is back at the state tournament for the 18th time in school history. But the Lumberjacks’ journey to the Xcel Energy Center this season may have been the most surprising one yet.

When junior wrestler Nehemiah “Nemo” Schwinghammer steps onto the mat, he regularly gives up 50 pounds or more to his opponent. The 215 pounder wrestles a weight class up with the 285-pound heavyweights, but it doesn’t bother the big man.

“They’re just fatter and slower than I am,” he said with chuckle. “I don’t mind it at all. I find it more fun than wrestling guys smaller than me. I like the challenge.”

It’s a mindset Bemidji has embraced this season and one that earned them a ticket to this year’s state tournament. After falling to Willmar in the Section 8AAA title bout the last four years, the Lumberjacks finally took down the favored Cardinals in a come-from-behind fashion, overcoming a nine-point deficit over the final two matches to tie the Cards and win on criteria.

“It was an underdog story definitely this year,” said senior captain Alec Newby, who wrestles at 172 pounds. “[In] our first duel against Willmar, we knew we were right there. For me, it was my fifth final against Willmar and first win, so a lot of hard work put into it to beat them.”

The Jacks were no strangers to hard work. They had a challenging schedule that resulted in a 13-10 regular season record, but it’s one that’s now benefiting them in the postseason.

“We wrestled some of the top teams in the state, whether it was single-A, double-A, triple-A, and because of that, I think we kind of battle tested them,” said second year head coach Greg Skerik. “Now they’ve done that and they’re not afraid of anyone.”

Fearlessness is a good attribute when they’re about to face the best the state has to offer, and so is the ability to have perspective and enjoy the opportunity in front of them.

“A big thing is definitely the team aspect of it,” said senior captain Gavin Osborn, who wrestles at 139 pounds. “I’ve [gone] individually, but I haven’t had that sense of family down there. I think I’ll feel a lot more at home, a lot more comfortable [this time]. It’s just a great way to go out as a senior with my family.”

Bemidji will enter Thursday’s Class AAA team tournament as the 5-seed, and they are matched up with 4-seed Albert Lea. Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. on the floor of the Xcel Energy Center.

Bemidji will also be sending six boys wrestlers to the individual tournament, with four of them as section champions. Brainerd is also sending three individuals to wrestle at the state individual tournament:

Section 8AAA Individual Section Champs

107 (1st) – Oscar Hanks, Bemidji

127 (1st) – Gabe Morin, Bemidji

133 (1st) – Gavin Osborn, Bemidji

139 (1st) – Nick Strand, Bemidji

Section 8AAA Individual State Qualifiers