Bemidji Boys’ Volleyball Plays Rogers in 1st Ever Home MSHSL Game

In their first season as an officially sanctioned MSHSL sport, Bemidji boys’ volleyball has exceeded all expectations.

Coming into Friday, the Lumberjacks boasted a 9-1 record and were ranked ninth out of all 77 total teams in the state. Being the only team north of St. Cloud, Bemidji is proud of what they’ve accomplished so far and finally got to share that pride with the community as they took the court for the first time ever at Bemidji High School under the rules of the MSHSL.

It was a top-10 match-up as they welcomed #4 Rogers into their house. Although Bemidji ultimately fell in three sets, they came close in the first two and had a great showing in their first ever home match.