Apr 10, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Volleyball Falls to Spring Lake Park at Home

Although Bemidji boys’ basketball only has two home games this season, it’s twice as many as last year, which means double the opportunity to get their first-ever win at home. The Lumberjacks were unable to get the dub in their first try versus St. Michael-Albertville, but Friday night was their second shot as they hosted Spring Lake Park.

Bemidji fell in straight sets 3-0. They now hit the road for the rest of the season, playing in at least three tournaments and four other matches.

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