May 19, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji Boys’ Volleyball Caps Regular Season as Westonka Tournament Champions

Bemidji boys’ volleyball had themselves a weekend at the Westonka Tournament. The Lumberjacks not only won the tourney, but they also didn’t drop a set in all four games they played, including against Wayzata and Hopkins, the top two teams in Section 6.

The Jacks finish the regular season 13-2 overall and ranked seventh in the state. They now await their seeding for the Section 8 tournament that begins on Tuesday, May 27th.

