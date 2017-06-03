DONATE

Bemidji Boys Track And Field Looks To Defend Section Title

Collin Talbert
Jun. 2 2017
The Bemidji boys track and field team prepares for the Section 8AA finals tomorrow at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. They send 6 athletes in the individual events along with relays in hopes to defend their section title from a year ago.

