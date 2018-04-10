Bemidji Boys Tennis Takes Second Win Of Day Against Crookston

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More
thanku for u post... Read More
Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More
Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More