Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys Tennis Ready For State, “Playing For Something Bigger Than Themselves”

Chaz MootzJun. 7 2021

1973 was the last time the Bemidji boys tennis team won a section title and competed in the state team tournament. It’s been a long wait, but after last week’s redemption win over Alexandria in the Section 8AA final, Bemidji is back at state for the first time in 48 years.

The Lumberjacks have dedicated their current 2021 season to the seniors that missed out on a season last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to their former head coach Mark Fodness, who died unexpectedly last November. Now, the Jacks hope to keep the momentum rolling in the state tournament on Tuesday against Edina at Prior Lake High School.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Baseball Faces Little Falls in Section 8AAA Win-or-Go-Home Situation

Bemidji Boys Tennis Captures Section 8AA Title for First Time in Over 40 Years

Bemidji Baseball Falls to Alexandria in Start to Postseason Run

Bemidji Softball Gets Dominant Win Over Detroit Lakes in Section 8AAA

Recently Added

Backroads - The Brothers Burn Mountain

Posted on Jun. 3 2021

Lakeland Currents - Climate change in northern Minnesota

Posted on May. 28 2021

Lakeland Currents - Beer Bubble or Beer Boom: What's on tap at our craft breweries in northern Minnesota

Posted on May. 21 2021

Common Ground: The Clearbrook/Gonvick community competes, growing GIANT PUMPKINS!

Posted on May. 20 2021

Common Ground: Bemidji Contra Dance Holds Music Workshops and Contra Dance Events Part 2 of 2

Posted on May. 12 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.