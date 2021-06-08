Bemidji Boys Tennis Ready For State, “Playing For Something Bigger Than Themselves”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

1973 was the last time the Bemidji boys tennis team won a section title and competed in the state team tournament. It’s been a long wait, but after last week’s redemption win over Alexandria in the Section 8AA final, Bemidji is back at state for the first time in 48 years.

The Lumberjacks have dedicated their current 2021 season to the seniors that missed out on a season last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to their former head coach Mark Fodness, who died unexpectedly last November. Now, the Jacks hope to keep the momentum rolling in the state tournament on Tuesday against Edina at Prior Lake High School.