Mar 26, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Opens Season With 7-0 Sweep of East Grand Forks
Bemidji boys’ tennis was playing their first contest of the season on Thursday, where they were indoors at BSU against East Grand Forks.
In No. 2 doubles, Bemidji’s Ethan Frank and Logan Berg won their match in straight sets, as did Josh Arel in No. 2 singles. Owen Lappinga won his match 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 singles.
The Lumberjacks didn’t drop a single set, sweeping the Green Wave 7-0 for their first win of the season.