Bemidji Boys Tennis Eyeing Upsets in the Section Playoffs

It’s time for postseason tennis, as the Bemidji Lumberjacks earned the third seed in the Section 8AA North sub-section tournament thanks to a 16-4 record.

The team says their excited for tomorrow’s action, and head coach Mark Fodness thinks that their balanced lineup gives them multiple ways to earn the four points needed for a win.

Their first-round opponent is Brainerd, who they lost to 5-2 in the regular season, with the Warriors winning 3 3 set matches to tip the scales in their favor.

The singles and doubles tournament is on Tuesday, with all eyes on senior Spencer Konecne. Konecne has finished fourth in the section tournament each of the past two years and is eyeing a top-two finish to make the state tournament for the first time.