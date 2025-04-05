Apr 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Edges Grand Rapids, Shuts Out Crookston in Season Opener

They had to wait on extra day due to the weather, but Bemidji and Grand Rapids boys’ tennis were able to hold their season openers against one another Friday morning as part of a triangular with Crookston. To escape the snow, the matches were moved inside the Gillett Wellness Center at Bemidji State.

Bemidji edged Grand Rapids 4-3 to win their first match of the season. The Lumberjacks also defeated Crookston 7-0.

