Bemidji Boys Tennis Dominant Once Again, Looking to Continue Success in Playoffs

The Bemidji boys tennis team is currently sitting at 12-3 on the season with all three of their losses coming in 4-3 matches. The Lumberjacks are finishing up their regular season this week before hoping to make a deep run in the section playoffs.