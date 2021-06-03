Bemidji Boys Tennis Captures Section 8AA Title for First Time in Over 40 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With a 5-2 win over Alexandria in Sartell, the Bemidji boys tennis team won their first section title match since 1973. Earlier in the day, the Lumberjacks first upset the top seed from the south bracket, Becker, 4-3. Then Bemidji got revenge on the Cardinals, who beat the Lumberjacks twice in the regular season, both times by narrow 4-3 margins.

Against Becker, Filippo Buffo got a 6-3, 7-5 win and all three doubles teams won their matches. In the championship match, Buffo again got a win in first singles 6-4, 6-3, Michael Dickinson won in second singles 6-3, 6-2, Noah Johnson won third singles 7-6, 6-4, Logan Jensen won in fourth singles 7-6, 6-4, and the duo of Jack McNallan and Aidan Larson won third doubles 6-4, 7-5.

Bemidji will compete in the Class AA state tournament in Prior Lake next Tuesday.