Bemidji Boys Tennis Brings Depth & Experience To 2018

Off to an impressive 4-0 start, the Lumberjacks return everyone off last year’s roster, including senior captain Luke Hess back from injury. And with the addition of some new faces competing to crack the lineup, Bemidji has their goals set high for the 2018 season.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
This is a video of a distracted driver.... Read More
To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More
thanku for u post... Read More
Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More