Bemidji Boys’ Swimming & Diving Hosts Detroit Lakes, Wins Meet 51-31
Bemidji boys’ swimming and diving started their season on the road at Brainerd, where they showed out but fell short 97-77. Last week in their second meet against Park Rapids, the Lumberjacks posted 10 first place finishes, coming out on top 88-73.
With a good crowd on hand at the pool last night, Bemidji hosted Detroit Lakes and won the meet 51-31.
