Bemidji Boys’ Swim & Dive Beats Park Rapids, Falls to Melrose at Triangular

In the pool, Bemidji boys’ swimming and diving hosted a triangular on Friday with Park Rapids and Melrose.

In the 200-yard freestyle, it was a photo finish, but the Lumberjacks’ William Lohse finished first in 1 minute, 54.27 seconds, edging Park Rapids’ Brayden Tackett by 2500ths of a second.

In the 200 IM, the Panthers’ Christian Thorson finished second overall in 2 minutes, 17 seconds, and in the 50 free, Kyle Yoder won his heat in 24.11 seconds. He’d finish the event third overall, just in front of teammate Caleb Knott.

Bemidji defeated Park Rapids 124-52, but Melrose topped Bemidji 98-87 and Park Rapids 135-46.