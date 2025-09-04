Sep 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Takes 1-0 Loss to Duluth East at Home

On Tuesday, Bemidji boys’ soccer was able to finally break a string of ties with Grand Rapids and came away with a victory. And on Thursday, the Lumberjacks had the opportunity to break another streak at home: eight straight losses to Duluth East.

It was a wet and windy day, which may have played a bit of a role in the game. It was 0-0 at the half, but the Greyhounds took a 1-0 lead in the second and Bemidji was unable to break through on offense, falling to Duluth East for the ninth consecutive time.

