Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Stunned by Fergus Falls in 2-1 Loss

Bemidji boys’ soccer was hosting Fergus Falls on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks controlled most of the first half, but a free kick off the head of Isaiah Lawson put the Otters in front 1-0. In the 39th minute, Landon Riewer found Jackson Heuer, who finished the play to even the game at the half.

The Jacks outshot Fergus Falls 18-8, but a final shot by the Otters’ Lucas Tuel in the 80th minute helped to stun Bemidji 2-1.