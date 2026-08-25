Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Sets Expectations for Young Talent in 2026

Bemidji boys’ soccer has a new head coach, they graduated five seniors, and they will only have three seniors on this year’s roster. By outward appearances there’s a lot of change going on with the Lumberjacks, but that would be ignoring the facts.

The Lumberjacks’ new head coach Jeff Mitchell is new in title only, having been the assistant coach alongside former skipper Rick Toward for the past 14 seasons. And last year, the Jacks carried 11 sophomores on the varsity, eight of whom saw significant play time, giving this squad plenty of experience.

“We don’t have many seniors, but we do have a lot of very talented juniors this year,” said senior goalkeeper Birk Chaffee. “Some [guys] like Ashtin Wright and Ozzie Hanks … I played with them for many years now, and they’re just great players and love to be able to play with them at this high of a level. Overall, I think despite the lack of seniors, we got a very good vibe going in and I’m really excited for the season.”

“We’ve been friends for so many years, I think we’ve been just communicating easier. Some teams don’t have that,” said Hanks, a junior midfielder. “Since I’ve been a freshman I’ve been on varsity, so I’ve looked up [to those] seniors and took in all that they taught me. I’m trying to be like them.”

In 2025, the Lumberjacks finished with a record of 7-8-2 with their season coming to an end at the hands of St. Michael-Albertville in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals. They could avenge that loss in their opening match, which is at home against the Knights, but the Jacks are less worried about the win and more worried about the areas they’d like to improve.

“I’m definitely hoping to score more,” said junior forward Wright. “Last year I feel like, even with the five seniors we had, we did not score as much as we wanted to, and that’s definitely a goal of mine. We are like an effort group. We try our best and put it all on the field and [do] whatever we can to win.”

“We are good at passing and distributing the ball good, and nobody’s trying to dribble too much or anything, “added junior Brecken Holte. “I think we need to work on our movement off the ball. I’m excited to see how we do. I think we have a lot of expectations and I think we can live up to them if we lock in.”

Bemidji’s season opener at home versus STMA is this Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at Bemidji Middle School.