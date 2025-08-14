Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Returns Key Starters, Leans on Senior Leadership

You ever look in the mirror and don’t recognize the face that’s staring back at you? Bemidji boys’ soccer kinda feels that way after graduating 11 seniors from last year’s roster, a group that won the Section 8AAA title and a trip back to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Lumberjacks will replace many of those upperclassmen with a solid incoming group of sophomores, but it’s a group that has seen limited varsity minutes. So, for the Jacks to achieve their recognizable style of play, they will rely heavily on their five returning seniors’ big game experience and their leadership with the younger incoming players.

“From the outside, a lot of people see the 11 seniors that we lost,” said senior midfielder Austin Riewer. “But we also have a lot of good guys coming in. They just need a little leadership from us. A player-led team is going to go a lot farther than a coach-led team, and just leading by example does so much more than leading by your words.”

“This is a great group to be with,” he added. “And I’m really excited to just connect with them and have a great time.”

Head coach Rick Toward echoed those sentiments.

“It’s going to come down to their leadership,” he said. “This is their year to lead, this is their year to shine. And so we’re going to rely heavily on those guys to fuel the path for those younger guys who who didn’t get that experience last year. So it’s going to rely a lot on that senior leadership and then a tremendous work ethic.”

A recognizable face in a key position this season is Lumberjacks goalie Kellen Heuer. He’s been the Jacks starter in goal since he was a sophomore, and now in his senior season, Heuer and his coaches expect him to excel.

“He’s really matured over the years,” said Toward. “Watching his development as a technical player has been pretty spectacular. He’s probably the most technical goalie we’ve ever produced.”

“He is that field general,” he continued. “He’s loud. He has the respect of his teammates, he can demand and command them around and they will respond. He is central to what we want to do.”

“I love it. I love all the pressure. I’m gonna have to step up huge,” said Heuer. “Especially losing my center back, Charlie. He was amazing. I’m going to have to step up and lead a whole new backline, and I think I’m ready for it.”

Heuer is also playing this season with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, like he has something to prove beyond what he’s already accomplished.

“I want to prove that I can be a good goalie,” he said. “I’ve had 10 people in front of me that [others] say they’re super good. I want to prove that I was a key factor in that state run.”

Bemidji boys’ soccer begins their 2025 campaign on Thursday, August 21 at St. Michael-Albertville. Their first home game will be Saturday, August 23 when they welcome Hopkins to Bemidji.