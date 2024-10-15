Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Heading to Section 8AAA Finals with Win Over Moorhead

For the second straight season, Bemidji boys’ soccer has reached the Section 8AAA semifinals, but coming into Tuesday’s match, they wanted a different result. The Lumberjacks fell on the road to Sartell in last year’s semifinal match, a heartbreaking loss in which they outshot the Sabres 18-5 but lost 2-1.

On Tuesday night, 2-seed Bemidji was hosting their rival, 6-seed Moorhead. The Jacks beat the Spuds twice during the regular season.

Bemidji got off to a good start, as in just in the third minute, Isaac Stone’s header gets across to Austin Riewer who nets it. The Lumberjacks led 1-0 at the half.

In the early second half, the Spuds had a free kick from nearly 50 yards out that went off the head of Broderick Hansen, tying it 1-1. Less then a minute later, Bemidji’s Charlie Zellman tries to clear it with a header but instead, it’s an own goal, and the Jacks trailed 2-1.

But they’d keep fighting, as less than 10 minutes later, it was Riewer again putting the finishing touch on a shot, his second goal of the night with Al Toward on the assist. Then with just under 10 minutes to go, Reed Johnson was fouled inside the box, which means Bemidji got a penalty kick, and Stone comes up with the goal that puts Bemidji through. He would score another one a little bit later.

After an up-and-down game like that, Bemidji beat Moorhead 4-2. Stone and head coach Rick Toward spoke to Lakeland News after the game on how they were able to overcome that deficit in the second half and come away with the win.

“We just trusted our guys, and mistakes are going to happen along the road. But we knew that we could come back from them,” explained Stone. “We’ve been down before in games, and it’s not the end of the world.”

“Senior leadership – you know, you got 11 seniors on your team,” Toward said. “We’ve played tournaments. We’ve been in the situation last year against Sartell, two years ago against Moorhead, where these kids were playing. And we watched our season end in this game and they kind of, I think, basically dug inside themselves and said, ‘We’re not going to let that happen again.’ And so they calamed themselves, went back to the game plan that we set up for them at halftime, and they executed.”

Bemidji will head to 1-seed Buffalo on Thursday, October 17th to play for the Section 8AAA championship.