Bemidji Boys Soccer Has Unfinished Business

The Bemidji boys soccer team has been on an unprecedented run over the past few seasons, making the state tournament each of the past three years and advancing to the state championship game for the first time in school history last year. While last season ended heartbreak with their dramatic double-overtime loss, it’s fueling Bemidji as they look to raise the bar once again.

The Lumberjacks have high expectations coming into the season, and with 11 seniors returning from last year’s state runner-up team, they’re picking up where they left off.

While the big picture is in the back of their minds, the Jacks aren’t penciling themselves into the state tournament just yet. Their biggest challenge in the Section this year will be St. Cloud Tech, who were the 8AA champs last year, and moved down a class in the latest section realignment.

While there aren’t many holes, the biggest is in the midfield, with Bemidji using their depth and flexibility to revamp their center.

Despite their impressive run over the past few years, the preseason coaches poll didn’t feature the Jacks, showing the state is still sleeping on Bemidji.

The team has some unfinished business with the way last year’s season ended, and they’re looking forward to earning their way back to the championship game.