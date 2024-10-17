Bemidji boys’ soccer was playing Thursday in their first section championship game since 2019 and for their first state tournament berth since 2018, the same year they finished as state runner-up.

The 2-seeded Lumberjacks squared off with top-seeded Buffalo, a team that hadn’t won more than four games in each of the past five seasons until going 11-3-4 this year. The Jacks and the Bison tied 2-2 in their lone meeting back in late September, so what better way to find out who truly is top dog than to have them play for all the marbles?

With 13 minutes left, Sam Byrne gave the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead. The team would hold off the Bison for the final minutes, and Bemidji clinched its fourth ever trip to state (and their first in Class AAA) with a 1-0 victory over Buffalo.